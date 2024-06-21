UP Congress to gherao Assembly on exam paper leak issue
Akhilesh Yadav demands a court-monitored probe to unmask those behind irregularities in exams
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai will lead a Congress 'gherao' of Vidhan Bhawan on Friday, 21 June, to protest the incidents of examination paper leaks, a party spokesman said.
UPCC spokesman Manish Hindavi said there have been allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate (UG) 2024 as well.
He said doubts have been raised about the examination following the arrest of some persons in connection with corruption in the exam in different states.
The Congress is holding nationwide protests against the irregularities in exams and paper leaks.
Rai said the fate of lakhs of students is hanging in the balance following irregularities in exams.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a court-monitored probe to unmask those behind paper leaks even if it involves those who enjoy the patronage of people in government.
Lashing out at the Union government over the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam following an alleged paper leak, he said that the exam mafia was making a mockery of students' future.
"Such frequent paper leaks raise concerns if it were a part of a deeper conspiracy to destabilise India's human resource and cause law and order situation. A court-monitored probe was a must to unravel the truth," he added.
He also said, "In February, the police recruitment examination paper was leaked and thereafter that of the review officer and assistant review officer (RO/ARO). The agencies then made a mockery of the NEET. Now the UGC-NET exam has been cancelled after it was leaked."
He added that irregularities in the NEET exam will lead to a situation where honest and dedicated students will not be able to clear the exams on their merit and add to the shortage of qualified and efficient doctors.
Akhilesh said: "If undeserving individuals make it through using unfair means, ultimately it will reflect poorly on the quality of medical treatment in the days to come. The situation gets more concerning since the exam is held at the national level."
"Similarly, cancellation of the UGC-NET exam will cause delay in making available qualified teachers. Shortage of teachers will directly and indirectly impact the development of the country which in turn will prove detrimental to the nation," he added.