UP cop reprimanded after ‘Bangladeshi detector’ device video sparks outrage

The station house officer (SHO) of the Kaushambi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was reprimanded by senior officers after videos surfaced on social media showing him purportedly tying a device to a man and claiming it had identified the person as a Bangladeshi national.

ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Abhishek Srivastava, under whose jurisdiction the police station falls, said the SHO had been warned and cautioned against adopting such methods in future.

“The officer has been admonished for adopting wrong tactics,” Srivastava said, adding that while the SHO was attempting to mount “psychological pressure” on the man and his daughter to elicit the truth, the method used was unacceptable.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on 23 December when the SHO, Ajay Sharma, was conducting a search and verification drive in shanties in the Kaushambi area. During the operation, he questioned a man and his daughter about their native place.