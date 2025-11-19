UP: Cops suspended after alleged nexus with liquor smugglers comes to light
Controversy comes at a time when Ballia’s border areas have become known corridors for liquor smuggling
Four police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district were suspended on Wednesday after screenshots and videos emerged on social media alleging their involvement in facilitating liquor smuggling in the Revati area.
Officials said the purported clips, which went viral late on Tuesday, showed the Gopal Nagar outpost in-charge allegedly demanding money from liquor smugglers and helping them continue illicit activities.
Superintendent of police Omvir Singh said the material circulating online was immediately taken up for verification. A preliminary inquiry was assigned to deputy superintendent of police (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, whose report was submitted on Wednesday morning.
According to Singh, the probe found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations of collusion. Based on these findings, outpost in-charge Shubhendra Singh and constables Afzar Ali, Vikas Kannaujia and Pawan Verma were placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The SP added that the role of the station house officer would now be examined separately by additional SP (south) Kripa Shankar to determine whether supervisory negligence or complicity was involved.
The controversy comes at a time when Ballia’s border areas — particularly Bairia, Revati and Dokati — have become known corridors for liquor smuggling across the Saryu river following Bihar’s liquor prohibition law.
Officials say the ban has created a lucrative cross-border racket, prompting repeated attempts by smugglers to use riverside villages as transit points.
The district administration has been under pressure to curb the trade, especially after a recent media sting exposed how liquor consignments were routinely ferried through the region. Soon after the sting was aired, journalist Shubham Srivastava — who contributed to the investigation — was attacked by alleged smugglers, triggering demands for stronger action and tighter policing along the border.
Residents say the latest suspensions have once again highlighted the alleged nexus between police personnel and smuggling networks. Senior officials claim the crackdown will not end with the four suspensions, and further disciplinary action may follow as more evidence is examined.
“We will not tolerate anyone in uniform aiding illegal activities,” SP Omvir Singh said. “The inquiry will continue, and strict action will be taken against all those found involved.”
With agency inputs
