UP: Cops suspended after alleged nexus with liquor smugglers comes to light

Four police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district were suspended on Wednesday after screenshots and videos emerged on social media alleging their involvement in facilitating liquor smuggling in the Revati area.

Officials said the purported clips, which went viral late on Tuesday, showed the Gopal Nagar outpost in-charge allegedly demanding money from liquor smugglers and helping them continue illicit activities.

Superintendent of police Omvir Singh said the material circulating online was immediately taken up for verification. A preliminary inquiry was assigned to deputy superintendent of police (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, whose report was submitted on Wednesday morning.

According to Singh, the probe found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations of collusion. Based on these findings, outpost in-charge Shubhendra Singh and constables Afzar Ali, Vikas Kannaujia and Pawan Verma were placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The SP added that the role of the station house officer would now be examined separately by additional SP (south) Kripa Shankar to determine whether supervisory negligence or complicity was involved.

The controversy comes at a time when Ballia’s border areas — particularly Bairia, Revati and Dokati — have become known corridors for liquor smuggling across the Saryu river following Bihar’s liquor prohibition law.