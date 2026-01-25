UP: Eight booked as couple jump from pizza outlet amid alleged right-wing harassment

Police have booked eight men after a man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur while trying to escape a group that allegedly accosted them inside the premises, officials said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against three named persons and five unidentified individuals in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday evening near the Bareilly turn, under the Kant police station area, police said.

According to the police complaint, the couple was seated inside the outlet when seven to eight men, described by the complainant as members of a Hindutva organisation, allegedly entered the establishment and demanded identity documents from them.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the injured man, Vishal, a resident of Puwayan, alleged that the group misbehaved with the couple and began recording videos, triggering panic.