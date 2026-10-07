UP: Four students die after entering water tank in Mathura, one critical

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said one student initially entered the tank but failed to return. Four others then went inside, but they too did not emerge.

“When they also failed to come out, the people present there made efforts and somehow pulled them out,” Kumar said.

All five students were subsequently taken to a hospital. Four were declared dead, while the fifth student remains critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Police teams have reached the institution and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are also examining the possibility that toxic gas accumulated inside the tank, causing the students to lose consciousness.

The exact cause of the deaths has not yet been established, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

With IANS inputs