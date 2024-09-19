UP govt plans to use fluorescent strips on stray cattle to check road mishaps
According to officials, fluorescent strips will be positioned on the horns and necks of the cattle
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips particularly at night to mitigate the risk of road accidents. The initiative aims to enhance the visibility of stray cattle to drivers, thereby preventing collisions and safeguarding both human and animal lives, officials said.
According to officials, fluorescent strips will be positioned on the horns and necks of the cattle. These highly reflective strips will be illuminated by vehicle headlights, making the animals easily visible in low-light conditions, reducing the number of accidents caused by unexpected encounters with these animals on roads.
Animal husbandry department director P.N. Singh revealed that the plan is nearing its final stages and is expected to receive approval soon. "The proposal has been under discussion for the past two weeks and has also been shared with the relevant minister for final approval," he said.
The animal husbandry department is slated to serve as the nodal agency for the implementation of this project. The introduction of fluorescent strips on stray cattle is part of a broader plan to address the issue of stray animals in the state. According to official records, Uttar Pradesh currently has approximately 15 lakh stray cattle, of which around 12 lakh are housed in animal shelters.
The remaining 3 lakh stray cattle are partially managed by marginal families under the Sahbhagita scheme. These families receive a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per cattle for fodder. A single family can participate in the scheme with a maximum of four cattle.
Experts attribute the stray cattle problem in UP to a confluence of factors. One primary reason is the lack of proper animal husbandry practices, leading to uncontrolled breeding and abandonment of animals.
Additionally, stricter government regulations regarding animal slaughter, including a complete ban on cow slaughter, have been cited as factors that may lead farmers to abandon their cattle beyond their productive age.
The issue of stray cattle has also become a political topic, with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) frequently criticising the state government for its failure to manage the problem effectively.
The matter gained significant attention during the 2022 Assembly elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressing the issue in public rallies. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had made the issue of stray cattle an important election plank.
Yadav also criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for failing to tackle man-animal conflicts in the state and suggested handing over the matter to a special task force (STF).
"We are seeing road accidents and people losing lives because of stray cattle. We have seen that in areas adjoining forests, people are being killed by leopards and tigers. In Bahraich, people are terrorised due to attacks by jackals and wolves. The government is still not serious," Yadav said, addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.
Taking a jibe at the STF of the state police that has come under the spotlight following a recent alleged encounter, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The STF should be tasked with tackling the problem of stray animals. Or, it should be given the task of solving the problem of jackals."
He said instead of killing animals, their natural habitats should be protected. The SP leader also claimed that since the BJP has come to power in the state, trees are being cut down on a large scale.
"One needs to rise above the bulldozer mindset to solve the problem of stray animals. A nodal officer was asked to solve the problem of stray animals. What action is being taken against that nodal officer? What happened to the huge funds given to manage the problem of stray animals?" Yadav asked.
He demanded that the kin of children killed in recent attacks by wolves in Bahraich must be given an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh by the government and the injured must be given Rs 1 lakh. "I will meet the affected families. Our party will provide all possible help to them," Yadav said.
A pack of six wolves had terrorised the residents of several villages in Bahraich district, killing eight people, including seven children, and injuring more than 20 since mid-July. Five wolves have been captured under the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign, while efforts are on to catch the sixth animal.
