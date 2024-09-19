UP govt plans to use fluorescent strips on stray cattle to check road mishaps

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips particularly at night to mitigate the risk of road accidents. The initiative aims to enhance the visibility of stray cattle to drivers, thereby preventing collisions and safeguarding both human and animal lives, officials said.

According to officials, fluorescent strips will be positioned on the horns and necks of the cattle. These highly reflective strips will be illuminated by vehicle headlights, making the animals easily visible in low-light conditions, reducing the number of accidents caused by unexpected encounters with these animals on roads.

Animal husbandry department director P.N. Singh revealed that the plan is nearing its final stages and is expected to receive approval soon. "The proposal has been under discussion for the past two weeks and has also been shared with the relevant minister for final approval," he said.

The animal husbandry department is slated to serve as the nodal agency for the implementation of this project. The introduction of fluorescent strips on stray cattle is part of a broader plan to address the issue of stray animals in the state. According to official records, Uttar Pradesh currently has approximately 15 lakh stray cattle, of which around 12 lakh are housed in animal shelters.

The remaining 3 lakh stray cattle are partially managed by marginal families under the Sahbhagita scheme. These families receive a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per cattle for fodder. A single family can participate in the scheme with a maximum of four cattle.