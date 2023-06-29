UP govt protecting criminals, CM should take moral responsibility and resign: Chandra Shekhar Azad

Azad said what happened with him could happen to the chief of any other political party or their supporters.

"There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is getting worse and secondly, the government is providing protection to criminals on the basis of caste and religion. Due to this, the government-backed criminals are in high spirits. Today, they neither fear the law nor the police," he charged.

He said when such criminals can target politicians like him, one cannot imagine the atrocities being committed against women, Dalits, backward classes, tribals and minorities in the state.

Some people are so drunk on power that they are bent on silencing the voices being raised against them, Aazad said, without naming anyone.

"Earlier, these people used to misuse ED, CBI and Income Tax officials for this, then they started getting fake police encounters done and now government-backed criminals have started using guns and bullets to eliminate opposition leaders," he said.