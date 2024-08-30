UP govt's digital media policy draconian, say journalists' bodies

Journalists' bodies on Friday termed as "draconian" the Uttar Pradesh government's digital media policy and said it gave sweeping powers to the authorities to declare any content, including legitimate journalistic work posted on social media, as "anti-social" or "anti-national".

In a joint statement, they said the policy intended to monetarily reward content creators who amplified the state government's initiatives, schemes and achievements.

"However, Section 7(2) of the said policy states that legal action by the Director Information of the Uttar Pradesh government will be initiated against content creators if any content is deemed to be 'anti-national', 'anti-social', 'paints the government in bad light' or is 'created with malafide intent'," the statement added.

The wide and ambiguous ambit of this clause makes the policy "draconian", according to the scribes' bodies.