UP intensifies awareness campaign against heatwave as mercury soars

With mercury touching 42.5 degrees Celsius, the UP Health department has intensified its awareness campaign against heatwave with videos, audio messages and posters at public places across Lucknow.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow, said, “We have told all hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres to keep stock of medicine for patients in case of heat stroke. But public awareness is even significant as heat stroke is preventable.”

Cold rooms, cold packs, ORS packs, clean drinking water via water cooler and clothes to do cold sponging have been made available at health centres. All patients with heat stroke will be attended to immediately, said the doctor.