UP: Leopard enters house in Meerut, captured after 8-hour operation

An Uttar Pradesh forest department team tranquilised and caught a leopard from a house on Saturday, 13 April following an eight-hour operation, officials said.

According to divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar, the department received information that a leopard had entered a house in Kaserukheda locality in Meerut's Cantonment area at around 10.00 am.

On receiving the information, police and forest department teams reached the house located in a densely-populated area. A rescue operation was launched and the leopard was finally tranquilised and caught at around 6.30 pm, the DFO said.

The leopard, which is a male and aged around four years, had entered the house of one Sameer living in the area.

At that time, Sameer's two children, Manku (8) and Veera (10) and his mother-in-law were present in one of the rooms of the house. They immediately locked the room on sighting the leopard, which then sat just outside the room, according to locals.