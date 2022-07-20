UP Minister sends resignation to Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti department Dinesh Khatik, on Wednesday, reportedly resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.



Khatik, who represents the Hastinapur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, sent his resignation letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



In his resignation letter, which has gone viral on social media, the minister alleged corruption in his department and said that officials do not listen to him.