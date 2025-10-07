Sambhal: Mosque, 80 houses face demolition as 'illegal' constructions

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district have served notices to a mosque and around 80 residential structures alleged to have been illegally built on land earmarked for a pond in the Hatim Sarai area, under Sadar tehsil. The action follows findings that portions of the pond land were unlawfully sold by land mafia to unsuspecting individuals, according to officials.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh confirmed the development on Tuesday and said a 15-day deadline had been given to all parties involved to submit their responses.

“Fifteen-day notices have been issued to all parties involved. If no satisfactory response is received, bulldozers will be used to demolish all illegal constructions, including the mosque, if necessary,” Singh stated.

Officials reported that a large mosque was constructed on the disputed land approximately 12 to 13 years ago. When a revenue team recently inspected the site, no individual came forward to claim responsibility for the structure or identify themselves as its mutawalli (caretaker).