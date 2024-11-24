Sambhal mosque survey: UP Police use tear gas to disperse crowd throwing stones

Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals in Sambhal on Sunday, 24 November, as tension escalated during a second survey of the Mughal-era mosque, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

As many as 10 people have been detained and a probe was launched into the violence, an official said, adding that some people even tried to set fire to some motorcycles parked on the roadside.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal over the past few days after the Jama Masjid was surveyed last Tuesday on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

According to the local administration, a second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site started around 7 am and a crowd began gathering there.

"Some miscreants in the crowd pelted stones at the police team. The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

He said those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action taken against them.

District magistrate Rajendra Pesia said, "Some miscreants resorted to stone pelting but the situation is peaceful now and the survey is underway."