UP priest on fast-unto-death after being booked for Hanuman Chalisa recital

He is now demanding action against the administrative officials and the Kotwali police.



The priest alleged that the action was taken in haste without proper investigation and the allegations levelled against him were completely baseless. "Hanuman Chalisa was recited on Tuesday in front of the mosque on the Station Road, but loudspeaker was not used in any way. The district officials and the Kotwali police have taken action without knowing the truth which hurts the sentiments of the saint community. Someone made a false complaint to the city magistrate, after which action was taken for disturbing the peace of the area. I am sitting on a fast-unto-death at Gandhi Chabutra and have also written a letter to the chief minister, district officials and senior police officials."