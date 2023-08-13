UP schools to remain open on Sunday today

All the basic and secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will remain open on Sunday for the implementation of "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" programmes under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative, said an order released by the state government.

This is the first time that schools will remain open on a Sunday as per the directives of the state government.

As per the orders, special mid-day meals will also be provided to all students.

The state government has fixed the date-wise outline of the two programmes in schools.