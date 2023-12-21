UP teacher develops tool to deal with dyslexia

Alpa Nigam, 39, a Fulbright fellow and a government teacher in Titauli village in Gorakhpur district, has developed a web-based tool for early identification and intervention for dyslexia.

The innovation will help children facing difficulty in reading, writing and spelling out words due to dyslexia.

Alpa, one among four government teachers from India to complete Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Rochester, was awarded for her tool -- ‘Unlocking literacy’ -- that comprehensively assessed reading skills on 11 literacy areas such as reading, comprehension, phonological awareness, to pinpoint specific areas of difficulty.

“Dyslexia affects 10-15 per cent of children in India and poses significant challenges in reading, encompassing decoding, fluency, and comprehension. If we identify such children between classes 2 and 5, timely intervention can thwart potential lifelong academic and social difficulties,” said Alpa.

She is credited with setting up a language lab, first in any primary school, where students improve pronunciation and linguistic skills.

Alpa added that research had shown that around 5-15 per cent children in rural schools suffer from dyslexia.