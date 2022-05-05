UP tops in ease of committing crime, not business: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP president has now started to reach out to crime survivors and families of victims.



He met the victim and her family in Lalitpur on Wednesday evening and sought protection for the family.



"Police are turning a blind eye to heart wrenching appeals of the crime victims and the worse is that the men in khaki are now being accused of criminally exploiting them," he said, citing the Lalitpur rape case in which a Dalit minor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped and when she went to the police station to lodge an FIR, she was sexually assaulted by the station in charge.



"In its second run of the Yogi Adityanath government, the crime situation is twice as bad as it was during the party's first stint in power and needs urgent attention," he said.