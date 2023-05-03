UP: Umesh Pal's wife releases poster expressing gratitude for 'decimation' of her husband's killers

Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal issued a poster in Prayagraj on Tuesday, expressing her gratitude for the decimation of the killers of her husband and BSP MLA Raju Pal. The poster carried the images of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh.

It also had the images of Umesh Pal, Jaya Pal and Raju Pal.

At a public meeting of Adityanath in Prayagraj, some people arrived with a poster that read in Hindi: "Umesh Pal, Raju Pal ke hatyaro ko mitti mein milane ke liye dhanyavad (thanks for decimating the killers of Umesh Pal and Raju Pal). Bulldozer Baba zindabad, Sidharth Nath Singh zindabad", Singh, the MLA from Allahabad West, confirmed.