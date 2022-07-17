UP: Violence erupts in Kannauj after meat found in temple

Communal clashes took place in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh after some unidentified miscreants allegedly threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple and desecrated idols at two places which led to protests during which several shops were set on fire, police said.



The police added that the gate of a graveyard was also damaged in the violence that ensued.



According to police, the incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits when the temple priest, Jagdish Chandra found the pieces of meat inside the temple and informed the police about it.