Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people of Uttar Pradesh had taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400 paar' slogan into silence.

Addressing a 'Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan' at the Congress office in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Kharge thanked voters in the state for checking the BJP's electoral ambitions. He said Modi, who had repeatedly invoked the slogan during the election campaign, was now “sitting quietly”.

“I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in all his speeches, wherever he went, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' (this time, more than 400 seats). But did the BJP cross 400 seats? The people sent you (BJP) packing. The people of Uttar Pradesh brought you to your knees. It is because of Uttar Pradesh that Modi is sitting quietly today,” Kharge said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 36 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

Kharge also targeted the government over the rising cost of living, alleging that inflation, unemployment and the prices of LPG and food items were increasing while the BJP's coffers were filling up.

He further claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reduced his public statements, adding: “I do not know whether the two (Modi and Shah) are getting along or not.”