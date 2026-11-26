UP voters silenced Modi's '400 paar' slogan in 2024, taught BJP a lesson: Kharge
Congress president attacks BJP over inflation and unemployment, and takes a veiled swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people of Uttar Pradesh had taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400 paar' slogan into silence.
Addressing a 'Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan' at the Congress office in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Kharge thanked voters in the state for checking the BJP's electoral ambitions. He said Modi, who had repeatedly invoked the slogan during the election campaign, was now “sitting quietly”.
“I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in all his speeches, wherever he went, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' (this time, more than 400 seats). But did the BJP cross 400 seats? The people sent you (BJP) packing. The people of Uttar Pradesh brought you to your knees. It is because of Uttar Pradesh that Modi is sitting quietly today,” Kharge said.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 36 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.
Kharge also targeted the government over the rising cost of living, alleging that inflation, unemployment and the prices of LPG and food items were increasing while the BJP's coffers were filling up.
He further claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reduced his public statements, adding: “I do not know whether the two (Modi and Shah) are getting along or not.”
Taking a veiled swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kharge said another leader in Lucknow also had his eyes on the prime minister's chair.
The Congress president's visit coincided with the party's Constitution Day programme, part of its nationwide 'Samvidhan Raksha' campaign. The party has said the campaign is aimed at protecting constitutional values and citizens' voting rights, with concerns over electoral-roll revisions forming a key part of its political messaging.
The Congress had planned a march from Gandhi Bhavan to the statue of B R Ambedkar in Hazratganj, but the administration denied permission. The party shifted the programme to its state headquarters, with leaders alleging that the decision reflected unequal treatment. Congress leaders had said they were prepared to comply with the administration's conditions and would proceed with the event despite the denial of permission.
The party has also been seeking to make constitutional rights and electoral issues central to its political campaign in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.