UP women‘s body proposes men shouldn't tailor women‘s clothes or cut their hair
Apart from this, there should be either a female teacher or a female security guard on the school bus
The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed that men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie men's ill intentions.
The commission has sent a proposal to the Yogi government that male tailors in the state can not measure women's clothes. If approved, then male tailors will be banned from measuring women's clothes in the state.
The radical raft of suggestions, which include preventing men from taking women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on 28 October.
Apart from this, there should be either a female teacher or a female security guard on the school bus. It suggested that women trainers should be deployed in the state's gyms and yoga centres. Women's boutiques should have female tailors, and coaching centres should also have CCTV and toilets for women.
There is also a proposal to appoint female employees to help women visiting stores for women.
"On 28 October, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told PTI on Friday, 8 November 2024.
She said the proposal was floated by Babita Chauhan, the chairperson of the state women's commission, and it was supported by the members present at the meeting.
"We have also said that in salons, only female barbers should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.
Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.
"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions."
Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.
