UP women‘s body proposes men shouldn't tailor women‘s clothes or cut their hair

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed that men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie men's ill intentions.

The commission has sent a proposal to the Yogi government that male tailors in the state can not measure women's clothes. If approved, then male tailors will be banned from measuring women's clothes in the state.

The radical raft of suggestions, which include preventing men from taking women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on 28 October.

Apart from this, there should be either a female teacher or a female security guard on the school bus. It suggested that women trainers should be deployed in the state's gyms and yoga centres. Women's boutiques should have female tailors, and coaching centres should also have CCTV and toilets for women.

There is also a proposal to appoint female employees to help women visiting stores for women.