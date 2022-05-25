UP: Youth goes to meet girlfriend, shot dead

The girl's father owns a dhaba and has a licensed pistol. When he returned from the dhaba late on Tuesday night, he placed it on the table.



He claimed that he also woke up to the sounds of gunshots and informed the police when he saw his daughter and the youth in a pool of blood.



The police said that it was being investigated as to who shot the two.



Residents, meanwhile, claim that it is a case of honour killing and the girl's father had shot the youth and then his daughter when she tried to intervene.