UPDATE: Contractor booked in Chennai power station collapse that killed migrant workers
The incident at Ennore Thermal Power Station has seen at least 9 workers from Assam killed, as rescue operations continue
A case has been registered against the contractor after a fatal collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in north Chennai on 30 September, which left nine migrant workers from Assam dead and one injured.
The incident occurred as a steel arch being erected over a coal-handling unit at the under-construction site suddenly gave way, sending 10 workers plummeting from a height of about 45 metres. While 9 were declared dead at Stanley Government Hospital, one survived with non-critical injuries.
Police from Kattur Station confirmed, "Cases have been booked against the contractor. Investigations are going on."
The workers, all employed by Metalkarma Engineering Technologies (MET) for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), were engaged in a major expansion project overseen by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).
Chief minister M.K. Stalin immediately directed electricity minister S.S. Sivasankar and TANGEDCO chairman J. Radhakrishnan to oversee relief efforts at the site.
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi expressed condolences to the affected families from Karbi Anglong and Hojai in his home state, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the tragic incident.
“These young men had travelled far from home to support their families but lost their lives due to unsafe working conditions,” he said, and urged local authorities “to ensure timely support, compensation and justice for the bereaved families, and to strengthen safety standards so that such tragedies are prevented in the future”.
“Ten persons fell down from that height (45 meters) as the base on which they were standing collapsed. BHEL has taken up the work to design, build and construction... While nine people were brought dead to the hospital, one person is under treatment,” said Radhakrishnan.
Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased worker. Stalin also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation per family and coordinated with authorities to repatriate the victims’ bodies to Assam.
The tragedy has prompted widespread condolences from leaders across parties, including AIADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai.
Meanwhile, rescue and investigation efforts continue, with authorities examining whether the collapse resulted from structural negligence despite reports that safety gear was in use. The accident has sparked renewed attention over worker safety in large-scale infrastructure projects employing migrant labour.