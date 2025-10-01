UPDATE: Contractor booked in Chennai power station collapse that killed migrant workers

A case has been registered against the contractor after a fatal collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in north Chennai on 30 September, which left nine migrant workers from Assam dead and one injured.

The incident occurred as a steel arch being erected over a coal-handling unit at the under-construction site suddenly gave way, sending 10 workers plummeting from a height of about 45 metres. While 9 were declared dead at Stanley Government Hospital, one survived with non-critical injuries.