Upendra Kushwaha faces public ire over murder of party leader in Patna

JD-U parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha had to face wrath of the people over the murder of a party leader in Danapur.



Upendra Kushwaha reached the private hospital in Raja Bazar area on Monday night to visit Deepak Mehta who was gunned down outside his home in Danapur locality. The unidentified bike-borne assailants had opened fire on him indiscriminately. Though he was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.



While interacting with the media, Kushwaha said that he was tormented after this incident, when an angry youth standing behind him said that his party (JD-U) is ruling the state and still the JD-U leader was killed.