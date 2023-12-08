UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutes raised to Rs 5 lakh: RBI

In a major decision, the RBI on Friday, 8 December, announced to raise the UPI payment limit to hospitals and educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh presently and hiked the cap for e-mandates for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh.

Unveiling the December bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the limit for various categories of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions has been reviewed from time to time.

"It is now proposed to enhance the UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction," he said.

The enhanced limit will help consumers make UPI payments of higher amounts for education and healthcare purposes.

He further said that e-mandates for making payments of a recurring nature have become popular among customers.

Under the e-mandate framework, an additional factor of authentication (AFA) is required for recurring transactions exceeding Rs 15,000 currently.

"It is now proposed to enhance this limit to Rs 1 lakh per transaction for recurring payments of mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions and credit card repayments," the governor said.