UPPSC exam date row: ‘One day, one exam’ demand students

"One day, one exam" read the placards as students protested for the third consecutive day on Wednesday against the decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations over two days.

The aspirants took out candle march in the evening over their demands.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the Provincial Civil Service Preliminary Examination for 7 and 8 December. The review officer and assistant review officer preliminary examinations are set for 22 and 23 December.

Demanding a rollback to the earlier practice of holding the tests on a single day, the students said they would not buckle down until their demand is met.

Although the number of protesters was smaller compared to the previous two days, the students were firm on their stance. We will continue the agitation for one day, one exam, said Pratyush Singh, one of the protesting students outside the UPPSC office.