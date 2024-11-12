UPPSC protest: Jobs will come when BJP goes, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 12 November, said the BJP kept people preoccupied with the struggle for livelihood so it could carry out its communal politics.

He said that jobs will only be created when the BJP is ousted.

"If the BJP had governed with the same intensity with which it is running the bulldozer of injustice, today its members wouldn't have to hide in their homes, fearing the anger of students," he said.

Yadav's remarks come amid ongoing protests by aspirants in Prayagraj over the decision of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conduct the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams on different dates.

"For years, either vacancies are not released, or the examination process is delayed. The BJP has distracted students from their studies and forced them to protest in the streets," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote in a post on X.