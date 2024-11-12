Cong attacks BJP govt in UP over ‘police action’ against protesting students

Understanding these problems of the youth, the Congress party had talked about taking concrete initiatives under the Yuva Nyay Guarantee, he said.

"Under this, we had made five promises, including guarantee of immediate permanent appointment on 30 lakh government posts, freedom from paper leaks and timely recruitment through a job calendar," Ramesh said.

Aspirants protesting against the UPPSC decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations on different dates laid siege to the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj on Monday, staging a sit-in even as a large posse of police personnel tried to disperse the agitators.

Policemen deployed in and around the UPPSC office tried to stop the students from reaching gate number two but the large crowd jostled their way through, raising slogans against the Commission.

The police even chased the crowd in order to disperse them but the agitating students soon gathered again, defying the barricades put up on the roads to stop them from marching ahead.

The aspirants gathered there till late on Monday evening, lighting the torch of their mobile phones to express their solidarity, holding placards that read "we will not divide, we will not leave, we will remain united until we get justice", and "one day, one exam".

Condemning the police "highhandedness", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also termed the BJP government in the state "anti-youth" and "anti-student".

Amid the agitation of aspirants, the UPPSC on Monday said maintaining exam integrity and ensuring candidate convenience are its top priorities.