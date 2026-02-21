Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over govt’s two-year report; House adjourned thrice

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned three times on Saturday after heated exchanges erupted over a government report marking two years in office, with opposition Congress members objecting to its contents.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel tabled a document titled Sarkar@2 Varsh Pragati evam Utkarsh 2024-25-2026, outlining the performance of the present administration. However, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised a point of order, arguing that the report did not reflect an earlier statement by the Chief Minister that the debate would compare the government’s two-year tenure with the previous Congress government’s five-year term.

“How is the discussion being held only on two years? Bring the same proposal,” Jully said, alleging that the document tabled differed from what had been indicated earlier. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra supported the objection.

As members from both sides spoke simultaneously, sloganeering broke out in the House. Speaker Vasudev Devnani attempted to restore order, but amid continued disruptions the proceedings were adjourned three times, each for 30 minutes.

Patel maintained that the report did compare the current government’s two-year performance with the Congress party’s five-year rule and accused the opposition of attempting to avoid a structured debate.