Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over govt’s two-year report; House adjourned thrice
Congress objects to tenure comparison as BAP MLAs demand CBI probe into exam paper leak allegations
The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned three times on Saturday after heated exchanges erupted over a government report marking two years in office, with opposition Congress members objecting to its contents.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel tabled a document titled Sarkar@2 Varsh Pragati evam Utkarsh 2024-25-2026, outlining the performance of the present administration. However, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised a point of order, arguing that the report did not reflect an earlier statement by the Chief Minister that the debate would compare the government’s two-year tenure with the previous Congress government’s five-year term.
“How is the discussion being held only on two years? Bring the same proposal,” Jully said, alleging that the document tabled differed from what had been indicated earlier. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra supported the objection.
As members from both sides spoke simultaneously, sloganeering broke out in the House. Speaker Vasudev Devnani attempted to restore order, but amid continued disruptions the proceedings were adjourned three times, each for 30 minutes.
Patel maintained that the report did compare the current government’s two-year performance with the Congress party’s five-year rule and accused the opposition of attempting to avoid a structured debate.
Earlier in the day, proceedings were briefly disrupted when MLAs from the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) staged a protest demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged examination paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment processes. BAP legislators raised slogans and displayed posters during a debate on revenue-related demands for grants, with some wearing T-shirts calling for justice for unemployed youth.
BAP MLA Thawarchand claimed that despite assurances, no concrete action had been taken against those allegedly involved in recruitment scams. He urged that cases related to paper leaks and recruitment manipulation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
During the commotion, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena made remarks directed at Dotasra, prompting further reactions from the opposition. The situation eased after Chairperson Phool Singh Meena intervened.
Separately, BJP MLA Shatrughan Gautam accused the previous Congress government of irregularly allotting pasture land valued at around ₹400 crore to favoured individuals under the guise of compensating displaced persons in the Bisalpur area.
The Assembly is expected to resume discussions once order is restored.
With PTI inputs
