UP's Ghosi assembly bypoll: 21.57 per cent votes cast till 11 am

Over 21 per cent of the electorate in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi Assembly constituency cast their votes in the first four hours of polling for the by-election on Tuesday, the first electoral showdown in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Voting began at 7 am and is being held at 455 polling stations. It is slated to conclude at 6 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, from the Samajwadi Party in July. He returned to the BJP and was selected by the party to contest the bypoll.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Sudhakar Singh for the bypoll.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has alleged misuse of official machinery and has written to the Election Commission on the matter. It was alleged that Muslim voters were being prevented from voting in some places.