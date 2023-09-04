Uttar Pradesh: Why the battle for Ghosi is so intense

With campaigning for the Ghosi assembly byelection coming to an end on 3 September evening, speculation is rife about how polling will pan out. In fact, the byelection in this backward area of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh has become a battle of prestige between the ruling BJP and the Opposition bloc.

Polling is scheduled to for 5 September, and results will be declared on 8 September.

The Samajwadi Party has already sought the Election Commission's intervention, alleging that minority voters in the region were being threatened and money being distributed openly among Dalits. With all of the INDIA parties supporting the Samajwadi Party, which has fielded its candidate against the BJP, the fight is certainly not one-sided.