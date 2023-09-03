INDIA bloc allies face off in Bengal bypoll, say it won't affect national unity

The INDIA Opposition bloc s likely to face a test of unity in the upcoming bypoll in north Bengal's Dhupguri assembly segment as two of its important constituents, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance, fight it out to wrest the rural seat from the BJP.

The bypoll scheduled for 5 September is also a litmus test for all three political outfits, with the BJP hoping to check an erosion in its vote share and retain the seat, the TMC aiming to wrest the tribal-dominated assembly segment, and the CPI(M)-Congress alliance hoping to regain its traditional seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray earlier this year.