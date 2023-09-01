I.N.D.I.A bloc represents 60% of India, impossible for BJP to win: Rahul Gandhi
All seat-sharing talks will be expedited and completed, said Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that INDIA block – an alliance of 26 opposition parties — represents 60 percent of India, and "if we [INDIA allies] unites, it is impossible for the BJP to win. Hence, we must unite in efficient way".
Highlighting ‘achievements’ of the two-day conclave held in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi said, “Two important steps have been taken here — the Coordination committee and further sub-committees were formed. And secondly, all seat-sharing talks will be expedited and completed.”
He attacked PM Modi on over the Adani scam and Chinese incursion in Ladakh.
"PM and Adani are a nexus of corruption and the INDIA front will demonstrate it. We are going to present a clear set of ideas, which will involve farmers and workers of this country," added Rahul.
Rubbishing reports of ‘differences’ among allies, Rahul underscored, “Relationships forged between leaders of this alliances is more important. These meetings have built the rapport and ensure that we work as one. There is flexibility among leaders despite differences between us.”
Recalling his detailed conversation with the people of Ladakh during his Leh-Ladakh-Kashmir trip, Rahul said that “I spent a week in Ladakh where I went to Pangong lake where the Chinese are. I had detailed discussion with shepherds and common people around the lake.
"They told me that Chinese have taken Indian land. They told me that the Prime Minister is lying about the Chinese. The people of Ladakh feel betrayed by the government of India," he asserted.
"There is a clear change on the borders. Shepherds told that they are not allowed to areas where they were allowed earlier. It is extremely shameful that this is happening and press is not reporting it."
