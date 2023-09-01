I.N.D.I.A bloc represents 60% of India, impossible for BJP to win: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that INDIA block – an alliance of 26 opposition parties — represents 60 percent of India, and "if we [INDIA allies] unites, it is impossible for the BJP to win. Hence, we must unite in efficient way".

Highlighting ‘achievements’ of the two-day conclave held in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi said, “Two important steps have been taken here — the Coordination committee and further sub-committees were formed. And secondly, all seat-sharing talks will be expedited and completed.”