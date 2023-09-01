Be ready for more attacks, govt nervous with I.N.D.I.A strength: Kharge at I.N.D.I.A meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the third INDIA meeting on Friday asked the alliance partners to be ready for more attacks from the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days due to vendetta politics and said "INDIA strength is making the government nervous".

He also targeted the BJP and the RSS for increase in hate crime in the country and also accused it of trying to keep the states under check.Addressing the INDIA bloc leaders here on second day of the meeting, Kharge said, "The success of both our meetings first in Patna and second in Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the Prime Minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery."