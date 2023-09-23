UP’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital decides to move court against suspension of licence

The management of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi has decided to move court against the suspension of its licence following the death of a woman due to alleged negligence in treatment.

“We had full confidence and belief that the administration will reconsider its decision and permission will be given to restart the hospital in public interest, but now it seems that the court is the only way left, we will soon go to the court, from where lakhs of people of Amethi along with the hospital will definitely get justice, everyone is confident of this," Awadhesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, said on Saturday, 23 September.

The issue of licence suspension has taken a political turn and also become a topic of discussion in Amethi with the patients facing problems due to lack of medical facilities in the district.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Delhi. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of this trust, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are its members.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on 1 September 1982, while in 1986, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi dedicated it to Amethi.