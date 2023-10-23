Urgent need for proactive steps to clear backlog, curtail delaying methods: SC

There is an urgent need to take proactive steps to not only clear the huge backlog of cases at all levels but for introspection by all stakeholders to meet the aspirations of litigants who seek speedy justice, and curtail methods adopted to delay proceedings, the Supreme Court has said while issuing a slew of directions.

A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat (since retired) and Aravind Kumar, in an order delivered on 20 October, gave directions to all courts at district and taluka levels on matters such as the execution of summons, filing of written statements, completion of pleadings, recording of admissions and denials, framing of issues and fixing of trial for swift disposal of cases.

It also directed the setting up of committees by the chief justices of respective high courts to constantly monitor cases pending for more than five years.

The court said millions of consumers of justice file their cases expecting speedy justice so there is an onerous responsibility on all stakeholders to ensure that the people's faith in this system is not eroded on account of delayed justice.