Urination case: Bihar Governor directs DGP, div commissioner to give victim adequate compensation

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday, 27 September, expressed deep concern over the Khusrupur urination case where a Dalit woman was stripped, and brutally beaten, and one of the accused also allegedly urinated in her mouth.

Arlekar met DGP RS Bhatti and Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi and directed them to ensure adequate compensation to the victim.

Earlier, the National Human Right Commission and the National Commission for Women issued notices to Bihar DGP and state government and asked them to submit reports of action taken.

Meanwhile Patna police have arrested the main accused Pramod Singh in this connection while five other accused, including his son Anshu Singh, who allegedly urinated on the mouth of victim, are on the run.

SP, Patna Rural, Syed Imran Masood claimed that a SIT was formed in the case and the remaining accused will be arrested soon.