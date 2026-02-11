US drops reference to pulses in revised fact sheet on interim trade deal

The White House has issued a revised version of its fact sheet on the interim trade arrangement with India, removing any mention of “pulses” from the catalogue of American exports on which tariffs were said to be scrapped or lowered, and adjusting its phrasing around India’s projected procurement of US products.

Earlier in the week, Washington had circulated a document titled 'The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement)', released shortly after the two countries jointly outlined a framework governing reciprocal and mutually advantageous commercial engagement. That original note summarised what it described as the principal provisions of the understanding.

In its first iteration, the fact sheet drew attention to several headline features, asserting that India would do away with or reduce duties on the full spectrum of US industrial merchandise alongside an extensive assortment of American food and farm-linked commodities. These included dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, various tree nuts, both fresh and processed fruit, “certain pulses”, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among other categories.

It also indicated that New Delhi had pledged to step up purchases of US-origin goods, suggesting that acquisitions worth more than USD 500 billion would be made across sectors such as energy, information and communication technology, agriculture, coal, and related supplies.