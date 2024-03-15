US expresses concern over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The United States on Thursday, 14 March said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

“We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing.

“We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” Miller said in response to a question.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before 31 December, 2014.

Now, Indian nationality will be given under the CAA to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

The law states that citizenship will be granted to those have lived in India in the last one year and at least five of the last 14 years. (Earlier, a person had to have resided in India for 11 years for citizenship by naturalisation.)

The law exempts areas which are under the 'Inner Line' regulation. The tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, which are included in Schedule IV of the Constitution, are part of this.