Citizenship Amendment Act: Why is it controversial?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced this week the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties and rights groups.

The CAA was passed by India's parliament in 2019, but was not enforced until now.

What is the law about?

The CAA fast-tracks Indian citizenship applications of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian immigrants who escaped to India from religious persecution in Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Instead of having to spend 11 years in the country to qualify for citizenship through naturalization, they would become eligible after just five years.

However, the law excludes Muslim immigrants from these countries, marking the first time India set religious criteria for citizenship.

The law will enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in neighboring countries to acquire Indian citizenship, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What do opposition parties say?

After the law was passed in 2019, widespread protests broke out across India.

Sectarian violence flared, killing scores of people and wounding hundreds.

Sporadic protests erupted this week after the announcement regarding the law's implementation but there have been no reports of damage or violence.

In the national capital New Delhi, where the 2019 protests were centered, authorities were on alert for any violence, prohibiting unlawful gatherings and increasing police presence in sensitive areas.

Opposition parties, Muslim groups and rights activists say the CAA discriminates against Muslims and undermines the country's secular constitution.

"This law has been about creating two tiers of citizenships in India — non-Muslims and Muslims," Yogendra Yadav, a prominent political activist, told DW.

The CAA was a key promise in the BJP's 2019 election manifesto and has been implemented weeks before Modi seeks a rare third term.

Opposition leaders have also questioned the timing of the move, saying it is aimed at polarizing voters on religious lines.