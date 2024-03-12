Security tightened, flag marches conducted in northeast Delhi after CAA implementation

Security was tightened in many parts of Delhi with paramilitary personnel conducting night patrols and flag marches in the northeastern parts of the city, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and other sensitive areas after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on 11 December, 2019, leading to protests across the country, including Delhi which witnessed months-long anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh being the epicentres of the stir.

In early 2020, the city witnessed communal riots in its northeastern parts over the issue in which 53 people were killed and over 500 injured.

After the Centre implemented the CAA on Monday, 11 March notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed, police in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there.

These areas include Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri, an official said.

"Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.