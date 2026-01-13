US revoked over 100,000 visas in 2025 amid immigration crackdown

The United States has revoked more than 100,000 visas so far in 2025, including around 8,000 student visas, as part of an intensified immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, according to the US State Department.

In a social media post on Monday, the department said the revocations were aimed at individuals with criminal records or encounters with law enforcement. “We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the post said, underscoring the administration’s hardline stance.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that in less than a year, over 100,000 visas had been cancelled, affecting thousands of foreign nationals charged with or convicted of offences such as assault, theft and driving under the influence. The figure marks a sharp escalation from 2024, when about 40,000 visas were revoked in the final year of former president Joe Biden’s administration, according to a Fox News report.

While the majority of cancellations in 2025 involved business and tourist visas linked to overstays, the report said 8,000 students and 2,500 holders of specialised visas lost their status due to criminal encounters.

Among specialised workers, around half of the revocations were related to drunk-driving arrests, 30 per cent to assault or confinement charges, and the remaining cases to offences including theft, child abuse, drug-related crimes, fraud and embezzlement.