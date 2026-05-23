US Secretary of State Rubio arrives in Kolkata as part of first trip to India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, 23 May, beginning his four-day visit to India with a stop carrying political and historical significance.

His arrival marks the first visit by a US secretary of state to Kolkata in 14 years, coming weeks after West Bengal underwent a major political shift with a BJP-led government taking office.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, “Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Trade, technology, defence, Quad, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!”

In a subsequent post, Gor said, “Honored to welcome my friend @SecRubio to India! We have an ambitious agenda ahead, including the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, focused on advancing @POTUS’ vision for an even stronger US-India partnership. Looking forward to great conversations and making real progress together!”

Rubio is the first US secretary of state to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton travelled to the city in May 2012.