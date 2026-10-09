US suspends eight tech firms from PERM: What it means for Indian professionals

The US government has suspended eight major technology and IT services companies from the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM. The decision affects a route used by employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency, raising concerns among Indian professionals working in the United States.

Which companies are affected?

The eight companies are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe.

The US Department of Labor will neither accept new PERM applications involving these firms nor process their pending applications while the suspension applies.

What is PERM and why does it matter?

PERM is the labour certification stage required for many employer-sponsored green card applications. Before proceeding, an employer must demonstrate that there are insufficient qualified, willing and available American workers for the position. It must also establish that hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of comparable US workers.

Put simply, it requires an employer to show that recruiting a foreign professional to fill a particular job will not disadvantage American workers. Clearing this stage allows the employer to proceed with the relevant employment-based immigration petition; it does not itself grant a green card.

Why has the US government taken this action?

The Trump administration has cited suspected abuse of employment-based immigration programmes and said the action is intended to protect American jobs.