U.T. Khader unanimously elected Speaker of K'taka Assembly

Congratulating Khader, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated, "You have the experience of 20 years and worked as a legislator and minister. You have never lost patience. You have been deputy leader of the opposition party. The people who sat on the chair have brought repute to it. Your calls and decisions will impact the whole system. You should be balanced," Bommai said.



"The Constitution has special importance for the position. You have to work in an unbiased manner. You are a progressive man. You have taken all communities and religions along in your constituency and district. You can take all people along similarly in the state. We believe that you will take everyone along," he said.



Khader is a soft spoken politician who got elected from the Mangaluru (Ullal) constituency five times. He worked as Minister for Health and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2013. He also worked as the deputy leader of the Opposition party in the state Assembly.