UP: 12 killed, over a dozen injured as pickup vehicle overturns after hitting divider
Police have appealed to relatives seeking information about the deceased or injured to contact Baghpat Police at 9454417383
Twelve people were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a passenger vehicle carrying people from Rajasthan to Budaun overturned after hitting a road divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district early Monday, police said.
Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Teerath Lal said 12 people had been confirmed dead so far. Authorities were working to establish the identities of the deceased.
The accident took place around 12.30 am in the Khekra police station area when the vehicle, carrying 32 passengers, overturned, police said.
Superintendent of police Suraj Rai said four Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) of Dial 112, ambulance services and personnel from the Khekra police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash. Rescue and relief operations were subsequently launched.
The injured were taken to Community Health Centres in Khekra and Baghpat, as well as the district hospital in Baghpat. Those with serious injuries were referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment, police said.
An injured passenger, Kunwar Pal, said most of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred.
“Suddenly, there was a loud noise and the vehicle overturned, following which screams were heard at the spot,” Pal said.
SP Rai said the driver claimed that another vehicle had struck the passenger vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn. However, police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash and have not yet established the exact cause.
Police teams are also working to identify the deceased and contact their family members. Assistance is being provided to the families of those killed and injured, officials said.
Police have appealed to relatives seeking information about the deceased or injured to contact Baghpat Police at 9454417383.
With PTI inputs