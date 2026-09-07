UP: 12 killed, over a dozen injured as pickup vehicle overturns after hitting divider

Twelve people were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a passenger vehicle carrying people from Rajasthan to Budaun overturned after hitting a road divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district early Monday, police said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Teerath Lal said 12 people had been confirmed dead so far. Authorities were working to establish the identities of the deceased.

The accident took place around 12.30 am in the Khekra police station area when the vehicle, carrying 32 passengers, overturned, police said.

Superintendent of police Suraj Rai said four Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) of Dial 112, ambulance services and personnel from the Khekra police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash. Rescue and relief operations were subsequently launched.