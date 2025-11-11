Uttar Pradesh: 17 FIRs filed in Ballia for alleged mosque loudspeaker norm violations

A total of 17 separate FIRs have been registered against mosque's caretaker and clerics in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for allegedly violating the Supreme Court and state government guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases were lodged on Monday across various police stations as part of a district-wide drive against the use of high-decibel loudspeakers in religious places, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said.

He said mosque caretakers have been instructed to strictly follow the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the state government regarding permissible sound levels.

According to the police, a case was registered at the Bansdih Road police station against Maulvi Mohammad Shahjahan of the Gothhuli mosque under the relevant sections of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Rawat.