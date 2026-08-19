Uttar Pradesh floods affect over 84,000 people across 13 districts

Floods have affected 173 villages and more than 84,000 people across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Tuesday, adding that the situation remained under control.

The affected districts are Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gonda, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Unnao. Around 84,362 people and 13,058 hectares of land have been impacted.

State relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the flood situation and ongoing rescue and relief operations on Tuesday. He directed district magistrates to move affected residents to relief camps or other safe locations wherever necessary.

District administrations have also been instructed to provide food, medical assistance and essential supplies to displaced families while ensuring that all flood outposts remain operational. Officials have been asked to closely monitor river levels and maintain adequate stocks of boats, rescue equipment and other resources.

A total of 4,845 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit areas. The state has established 1,589 flood outposts and prepared 1,263 shelters, of which 41 are currently accommodating 1,045 people.