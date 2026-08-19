Uttar Pradesh floods affect over 84,000 people across 13 districts
More than 4,800 residents have been moved to safety as rescue teams, boats and relief supplies are deployed
Floods have affected 173 villages and more than 84,000 people across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Tuesday, adding that the situation remained under control.
The affected districts are Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gonda, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Unnao. Around 84,362 people and 13,058 hectares of land have been impacted.
State relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the flood situation and ongoing rescue and relief operations on Tuesday. He directed district magistrates to move affected residents to relief camps or other safe locations wherever necessary.
District administrations have also been instructed to provide food, medical assistance and essential supplies to displaced families while ensuring that all flood outposts remain operational. Officials have been asked to closely monitor river levels and maintain adequate stocks of boats, rescue equipment and other resources.
A total of 4,845 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit areas. The state has established 1,589 flood outposts and prepared 1,263 shelters, of which 41 are currently accommodating 1,045 people.
As part of the response, 428 boats and motorboats and 1,101 local divers have been deployed. Authorities have distributed 15,238 food-grain packets and 30,316 prepared meal packets among affected communities.
Sixteen National Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed across Uttar Pradesh to respond to emergencies. State Disaster Response Force teams have also been deployed in several districts, while Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel are positioned in 52 districts.
The relief commissioner’s control room remains in continuous contact with affected districts to monitor developments. Complaints and information received through the 1070 helpline are being addressed promptly, the government said.
According to the relief commissioner’s Office, 140.52 crore SMS alerts carrying weather warnings were sent to residents between 1 and 18 August 2026. Flood-prevention measures and safety advisories are also being shared regularly through social media.
With PTI inputs