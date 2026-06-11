UP guv orders anti-conversion cells in colleges; Muslim leaders back initiative

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has directed all medical and dental colleges in the state to establish Religious Conversion Prevention Cells (Dharmantaran Roktham Cells), following recent cases that sparked concerns over alleged coercive religious conversions on medical campuses.

Acting on the governor's directive, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has instructed all affiliated medical and dental institutions to immediately set up dedicated cells and submit compliance reports to university authorities.

According to the guidelines, the newly formed cells will be responsible for creating awareness among students, resident doctors, faculty members and staff about legal provisions related to religious conversion, individual rights and institutional responsibilities.

The cells will also monitor suspicious activities, examine complaints and ensure timely reporting and action wherever required. Institutions have additionally been asked to organise awareness campaigns and educational programmes on legal safeguards and citizens' rights.

The move comes in the wake of two high-profile incidents in Lucknow that triggered public concern.

One involves allegations against a former junior resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Rameezuddin Nayak, who is accused of sexually exploiting and coercing female colleagues into religious conversion. The case is currently being investigated by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).