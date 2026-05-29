SIT files second chargesheet in TCS harassment and forced conversion case
Chargesheet relates to eight FIRs and names multiple accused in the ongoing investigation into alleged exploitation and forced religious conversion
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual harassment, exploitation and forced religious conversion involving employees at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik unit has filed a second chargesheet before a court in Maharashtra, further advancing the high-profile investigation.
Officials said the chargesheet was submitted on Thursday before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in Nashik. It pertains to eight First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Among those named as accused in the latest chargesheet are Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi, Ashwini Ashok Chainani, Tausif Bilal Attar, Shafi Bhikhan Shaikh, Danish Ejaz Shaikh and Nida Ejaz Khan, along with others.
The filing comes days after the SIT submitted its first chargesheet on 22 May in a separate case registered at Deolali Camp Police Station. That chargesheet, spanning around 1,500 pages, was filed under provisions of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and named Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel as accused.
The SIT was constituted after several women employees at the IT company's Nashik facility alleged that they had been subjected to exploitation, molestation, mental harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion.
According to the complaints, some employees were allegedly targeted through WhatsApp groups and pressured to participate in religious practices.
The complainants further alleged that they were encouraged to alter their dietary preferences, adopt specific customs and wear religious symbols against their wishes.
Investigators are examining allegations that certain employees were subjected to sustained pressure to follow religious practices and abandon their own beliefs, claims that form a key part of the ongoing probe.
Meanwhile, police have also questioned AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel in connection with allegations that he provided shelter to Nida Khan while she was allegedly evading investigators. Officials said Patel was interrogated for nearly nine hours on 25 May and has been asked to appear again for questioning on 1 June.
The SIT continues to investigate multiple complaints linked to the case, while further legal proceedings are expected following the filing of the second chargesheet.
With IANS inputs
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