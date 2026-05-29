SIT files second chargesheet in TCS harassment and forced conversion case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual harassment, exploitation and forced religious conversion involving employees at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik unit has filed a second chargesheet before a court in Maharashtra, further advancing the high-profile investigation.

Officials said the chargesheet was submitted on Thursday before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in Nashik. It pertains to eight First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Among those named as accused in the latest chargesheet are Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi, Ashwini Ashok Chainani, Tausif Bilal Attar, Shafi Bhikhan Shaikh, Danish Ejaz Shaikh and Nida Ejaz Khan, along with others.

The filing comes days after the SIT submitted its first chargesheet on 22 May in a separate case registered at Deolali Camp Police Station. That chargesheet, spanning around 1,500 pages, was filed under provisions of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and named Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel as accused.

The SIT was constituted after several women employees at the IT company's Nashik facility alleged that they had been subjected to exploitation, molestation, mental harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion.